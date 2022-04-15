Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 10,204 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 64,952 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. 5,672,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

