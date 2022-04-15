GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
GERS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 55,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. GreenShift has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
GreenShift Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.