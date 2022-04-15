GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GERS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 55,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. GreenShift has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

