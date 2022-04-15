Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.20. 559,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

