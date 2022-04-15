Great-West Lifeco Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.45.

GWO opened at C$36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$34.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.92. The stock has a market cap of C$34.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

