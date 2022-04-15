Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

