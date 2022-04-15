Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.21.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.
Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.