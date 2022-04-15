GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,663. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

