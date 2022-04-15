Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.