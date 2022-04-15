GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GoodRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

