Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the period.

NYSE:GER traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 28,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,696. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

