Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 76.9% in March

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.94%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

