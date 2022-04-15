Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.12. 612,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

