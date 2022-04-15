Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Up 4.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 10,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.