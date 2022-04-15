Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 503,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
