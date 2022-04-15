Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 121,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,814. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLAD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

