Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,245. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.