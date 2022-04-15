Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,245. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

