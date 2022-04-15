Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.79.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.85. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

