Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Gevo stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gevo by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gevo by 196.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Gevo by 8.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.