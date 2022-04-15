Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 31,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,345,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
