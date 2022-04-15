Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 31,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,345,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

