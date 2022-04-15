Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GENSF stock remained flat at $$38.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Genus has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.