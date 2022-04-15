Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GENSF stock remained flat at $$38.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Genus has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

