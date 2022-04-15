Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get Genfit alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genfit (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.