GenesisX Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $40,126.14 and $87.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,433,139 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

