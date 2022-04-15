General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.20.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

