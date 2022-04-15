Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $16.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.19. 1,245,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,386. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.64 and a 200 day moving average of $353.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.06 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

