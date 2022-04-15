Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $6.14 Million

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $227,885.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

