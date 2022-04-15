GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 130.0% in March

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GEE Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GEE Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Friday. 329,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,991. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

