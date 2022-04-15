Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 11,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,522. Geberit has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Geberit (Get Rating)

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.