Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

