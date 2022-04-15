Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

NYSE IT opened at $298.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.06. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $189.07 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

