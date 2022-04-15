Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up about 6.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,822,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,413. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

