Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 761,000 Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 761,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Mogo makes up approximately 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.99% of Mogo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Mogo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 33.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 53,191.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 148.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Mogo stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.31. 237,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Mogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

