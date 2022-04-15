Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 3.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 3,239,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,429. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.