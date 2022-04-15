Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 357,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $192.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

