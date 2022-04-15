Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Down 6.2%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

