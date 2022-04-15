G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

