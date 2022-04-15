G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.