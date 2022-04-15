G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

