FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Glanbia stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.9272 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

