FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.9272 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
Glanbia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.