Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($68.09) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.06).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 2,438 ($31.77) on Thursday. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125.82 ($27.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,578.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 41.55.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($40.94) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($304,086.97).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

