Furucombo Trading Down 36.6% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $630,768.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.37 or 0.07545795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,923.00 or 1.00004498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041325 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,199 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars.

