Function X Market Cap Tops $212.63 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $212.63 million and $2.46 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,449.85 or 1.00056053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

