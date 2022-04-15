Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

