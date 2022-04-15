Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 202,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

