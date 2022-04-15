FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,941. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $91.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

