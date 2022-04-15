FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.82 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.49 or 0.00105820 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $123.91 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,941,964 coins and its circulating supply is 137,072,628 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

