FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.43

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $21.69. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 6,061 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.