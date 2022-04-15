FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

