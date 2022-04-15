FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 465 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

