FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $29.98 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

