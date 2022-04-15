FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,114,000. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 976,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,623,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $271.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

