FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000.

RODM stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

