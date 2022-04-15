FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

